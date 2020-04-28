Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Officially Joins NFL, Signs With Redskins

✖

Randy Moss' son is now officially an NFL player. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Thaddeus Moss has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Washington Redskins. He signed the deal shortly after the NFL Draft came to an end. Redskins vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith confirmed the news on Saturday.

Moss played college football for LSU and helped the team win the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this year. In 2019, Moss caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the championship game against Clemson. "He has great hands and good body control, but he's an average athlete who benefited from rub routes and off coverage to find plenty of open-window catches," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report of Moss. "He will get after it as a run blocker, using above-average technique and an impressive ability to strain and sustain against bigger opponents. He could struggle to uncover against tight man, but his hybrid TE/H-back versatility and run-blocking prowess could lock him into a TE3 role."

"It was one of the best transformations I've ever seen in a young man," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said last week, talking about Moss' progression in 2019. "You know, he made a decision that he was gonna get in tremendous shape and he was gonna commit himself totally into football. And look at the year he had. Great young man, great team guy. Him and Joe [Burrow] became best buddies. Before that, Thaddeus had [injuries], but I don't think he missed one practice last year. He became a great team guy and enjoyed playing football."

When it comes to NFL advice, Moss can simply go to his father. Randy Moss, former Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots star, is one of the best wide receivers in league history. After leaving the game in 2012, Moss finished second all-time with 156 career touchdowns receptions and fourth all-time with 15,292 receiver yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

"He's helped me all the way up to this point in my career," Moss said of his father, per Vikings.com. "He's been through a lot and seen a lot, so he has answers for everything. I'm leaning on him during this time because he has the answers to everything. He's given me advice from A to Z."