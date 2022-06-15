Rams WR Cooper Kupp on Pace to Being a Legendary NFL Player (Exclusive)

When it comes to the NFL's best players, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Donald are on the top of that list. But there is one player who has made some noise for the past three seasons and is showing no signs of slowing down. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a memorable 2021 season, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, and all three totals led the NFL. Along with that and winning the Super Bowl MVP award after helping the Rams win the championship, Kupp is on his way to being a legendary NFL player.

It's still early to call Kupp a legend since he's entering his sixth NFL season. But with him recently signing a big contract extension, Kupp has a strong chance of being the Rams' All-Time receiver when it's all said and done. Kupp already ranks fifth in all-time team receptions (433), sixth in the all-time team receiving yards (5,517) and seventh in the all-time team receiving touchdowns (40). PopCulture.com recently caught up with Kupp in a Zoom interview, and he said he understands what it takes to be successful in the league and the work never stops.

The Rams selected Kupp in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and the reason he wasn't a first-round selection was the fact he played at Eastern Washington, which is an FCS school. The Rams couldn't afford to pass on Kupp as he was a four-time FCS First-Team All-American and holds the FCS record for most career receiving yards (6,464). While Kupp was playing against smaller schools, he had a career-defying game against Washington State during his senior season, catching 12 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

The one thing Kupp does well is route running. While he may not be the fastest receiver in the league, Kupp always knows where to go, and that is what helps an NFL receiver become elite. NFL legend Jerry Rice was also an elite route runner, and that skill set helped him become arguably the greatest wide receiver in league history.

After the 2021 season, Kupp made sure to keep himself as healthy as possible on and off the field, which is why he partnered with Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength eye drops to help with his eye allergies. When speaking with PopCulture, Kupp said his allergies have been an issue for him since he was a kid, and Pataday has helped him get through the offseason when his allergies are at their worst.

Kupp has solidified himself as one of the top players in the NFL. He may not have the same year he had in 2021, but he has the hands, route running and intelligence to be an elite player for years to come. And if that happens, a gold jacket will be waiting for Kupp when his career comes to an end.