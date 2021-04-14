Rams' Aaron Donald Accused of Assault in Pittsburgh

✖

Los Angeles Rams defender Aaron Donald has been accused of assaulting a man in Pittsburgh. The man claims that the six-time All-Pro struck the man in the face over the weekend, causing multiple injuries. His attorney went to a police station and filed a report against Donald.

According to TMZ, the incident allegedly occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday at an after-hours club in Pittsburgh. Attorney Todd Hollis said that the alleged victim, DeVincent Spriggs, "accidentally bumped into Donald inside of a nightclub." The attorney claims that both parties were asked to leave the club and that Donald got aggressive outside and attacked Spriggs.

BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Zy37tgs19I — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

Hollis told TMZ that the alleged victim is seeking a criminal investigation into Donald. The attorney said that his client suffered various lacerations that required 16 stitches, as well as a broken eye socket, broken nose, and a serious arm injury. Hollis said that Spriggs suffered a concussion and "severe trauma." Spriggs was reportedly taken to the hospital immediately after the altercation.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Hollis declined to offer more information about what "instigated" the alleged altercation. "Regardless of what may have happened in the nightclub, it doesn’t justify this," Hollis told the outlet. He added that no weapons were used in the alleged altercation.

Spriggs is not from the Pittsburgh area, according to Hollis. However, the attorney did not provide any information about where his client is from. The Post-Gazette also reports that Spriggs did not provide any comments as he entered the Zone 3 police station in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

A spokesman for the Rams responded to the assault allegations, saying that the team is "aware of the reports regarding Aaron Donald. We are collecting more information and will have no further comment at this time."

A first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Donald has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams after playing for the University of Pittsburgh. He is a six-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a seven-time Pro Bowler with 85.5 sacks to his name. Prior to the 2018 season, Donald signed a six-year, $135 million contract extension with the Rams that pays him $22.5 million annually. The deal also included a $40 million signing bonus.