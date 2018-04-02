Watch: NFL Player Aaron Donald Trains With Knives

Aaron Donald had Los Angeles Rams fans biting their nails after a video went viral Sunday, showing the defensive tackle training with knives. While it turned out that the knives were not real, it was still an impressive show of his skills.

The video originated from 2/10ths Speed & Agility Training, and it shows the 26-year-old blocking his trainer, who appears to be holding knives in both hands. When asked if they were using knives in the video, the trailer claimed they were.

However, when a reporter asked Donald if they really were sharp metal objects that could slice his hands open, he said they were not, notes The Washington Post.

“The knives ain’t real hahah,” Donald replied.

Before Donald revealed that the knives were not real, sports fans could not believe Donald would even consider training with real knives.

Even Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long even fell for it. He retweeted the video, adding “GOAT.”

“In case you were thinking this is dangerous, these are fake knives. Just take a minute to appreciate the hand work and fluidity. Beast!! When hard work meets talent,” Long wrote.

Donald does not need knives to be scary on the field. In 2017, the Pittsburgh native racked up 32 tackles, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles even though he only played in 14 games.

Next season, Donald will be on the same defensive line as Ndamukong Suh. According to ESPN, Suh will line up as nose tackle so Donald gets to keep his slot. Suh signed a one-year, $14 million contract to join the Rams during the offseason.

“It provides a lot of unique challenges and opportunities for us to kind of free up those guys to get the one-on-one matchups,” Rams coach Sean McVay told ESPN about finding roles for the two defensive stars. “I think if there’s anything you can appreciate and respect so much about what Wade has done is he’s going to try to put great players in good spots to go make plays.”

Donald is a four-time Pro Bowler and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. He has spent his entire career with the Rams, who drafted him with the 13th overall pick in 2014.

