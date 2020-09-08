Motorcycle Racer Ralph Hudson Dead at 69 After 252 MPH Crash

✖

Ralph Hudson, a veteran motorcycle racer, died on Sunday from the injuries he suffered after crashing his bike at 252 MPH in Utah, according to Desert News. He was 69 years old. The accident happened at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah on Aug. 14 where he was attempting to break a speed record. Hudson was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials. He was stabilized at one point and the family was hoping he was going to recover.

"It is with a breaking heart I must inform our racing community that Ralph Hudson succumbed last night to the injuries he suffered at Bonneville on August 14," the Southern California Timing Association said in a statement on Monday. "He was surrounded by his son David, myself [Leslie Murray] and his best friend of 30 years, Linda. Information regarding a celebration of life and a memorial scholarship in Ralph's name will follow when available. We sincerely thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support during this very difficult time."

Ralph Hudson has died after a long fight following a 252 mph crash at Bonneville on his motorcycle. He was an incredible guy and his loss is a huge blow to the motorcycling community. https://t.co/q3Jf1fpl84 — Kyle Hyatt (@kylejhyatt) September 8, 2020

Southern California Timing Association president Bill Lattin announced the news of the crash on Facebook, saying Hudson was taking part in the organization's event Speedweek. "At approximately 8:20 a.m. Mountain Time today, veteran rider Ralph Hudson, age 69, lost control of his motorcycle land speed vehicle," Lattin wrote via ABC 4 News. "He was attempting a speed record and was traveling approximately 252 mph. Ralph was treated by medical professionals at the scene and transported by ambulance to LifeFlight and flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation."

Hudson was one of the most respected motorcycle racers in the community. TMZ mentioned Hudson held multiple speed records and was able to top out at 300 MPH on his bike. Pat McDowell told the Desert News Hudson was "A good man. A great competitor and innovator. One of the legends of our sport. ... I'm going to miss him."