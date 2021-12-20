Raiders Linebacker Will Compton Announces His Mom Died Hours Before Browns Game

Will Compton just shared some heartbreaking news. Just hours before the game against the Cleveland Browns, the Las Vegas Raiders linebacker announced his mom died on Sunday night. He said that he is traveling back home to be with his family and will miss the team’s game, which was originally set for Saturday but rescheduled to Monday.

“I am heart broken to let you know my mom suddenly passed away last night,” Compton wrote on Twitter. “I am headed home to be with family. It has been a brutal last 16 hours. Please love on your moms and keep my family in your thoughts and prayersOur mom was everything to us.” The news comes a couple weeks before Compton signed a contract with the Raiders. He was part of the practice squad before being signed to the active roster.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To think I’ve been out of football for the past 11 months with no OTAs, training camp, any game action, etc and to be out there covering kicks & punts w the boys is pretty awesome,” Compton wrote on an Instagram post. “It’s a hard thing to do to stay ready and stay in it when the opportunities aren’t knocking at your door as much, and when my obsession with podcasting on [Bussin’ With The Boys] has me diving into my transition a lot more.

Training 4-5 days a week for a sport that requires so much attention and physical demand is f—ing draining at times when I know my days are numbered and my next chapter is coming together. My motivations are different, I have my beautiful pregnant wife [Charo Bishop] at home as we are expecting our first baby girl, and life has just been damn good to me.”

Compton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Nebraska in 2013. He started his career with the Washington Football Team and was with the team for five seasons. Compton, 32, had his best season in 2016 when he recorded 106 tackles, five tackles for loss one interception and two fumble recoveries. In 2018, Compton signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans and notched 16 tackles in 12 games with two starts. Compton signed with the Raiders in 2019 and played in nine games. He then played in 12 games for the Titans last year.