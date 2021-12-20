Raiders vs. Browns: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The NFL is hosting two games on Monday. The first contest is between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, and this game was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 setbacks for the Browns. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. It will also stream on the NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Raiders (6-7) need a win to say in the playoff race. They have won just one of their last six games and are coming off a 48-9 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the bright spots on the Raiders is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow who caught 13 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in the loss last week. So far this season, Renfrow has caught 86 passes for 877 yards and five touchdowns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It doesn’t matter – like I said last week, it doesn’t matter how many catches I have or how many yards,” Renfrow said, per the Raiders, official website.” If we lose the game, you can never say you had a great game if you lost the game. You can always do more. You can always get better, you can always be a better teammate and hopefully help people along. This week, we’ve just got to reflect on how to take care of the ball, how to be a better receiver, how to be a better teammate, how to be a better leader and hopefully we’ll do that.”

The Browns (7-6) can’t afford to lose as they are on the outside looking in for the playoffs. But they are facing some challenges as they will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield who are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach while Nick Mullens will be the starting QB.

“Nick Mullens is a guy who I have the utmost confidence in because I see the way that he prepares when he is not playing and he is on practice squad,” Browns linebacker Walker said, per Cleveland.com. “I see the way he comes in every day and prepares. I like to say I am one of the first guys that is in the building every day, and every day I get in and Nick Mullens is always there before me.”