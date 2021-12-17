NFL Postpones 3 Week 15 Games Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The NFL is making changes to its schedule this weekend due to the COVID-19 outbreak occurring in the league. On Friday, the league announced three games have been postponed and will be played on new days and times. The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns game that was scheduled for Saturday will now be played on Monday at 5 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game that was scheduled for Sunday will now be played on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. on Fox. And the Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles game that was scheduled for Sunday will now take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.

“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in a statement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”

According to ESPN, the Browns had a total of 24 players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or were still on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Friday morning. And of those 24 players, 12 are starters and one is the punter. The Rams have 25 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Von Miller. Washington has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. The Seahawks recently placed running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Tyler Lockett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams explaining why the changes were made. “The emergence of the Omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response,” Goodell wrote.

The schedule changes come on the heels of the league announcing updated health and safety protocols, which includes fully vaccinated players being allowed to return from quarantine a day after testing positive after testing negative twice within 24 hours and they are asymptomatic. The new protocols also state that masking is required indoors for all players and staff, including the weight room, regardless of vaccination status.