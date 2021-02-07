Puppy Bowl 2021: What Is It and When It First Begin

✖

Super Bowl LV is not the only big game on Sunday. The 17th edition of the Puppy Bowl kicks off — or should we say, "barks off" — on Animal Planet at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, before the NFL championship starts. The special has become an annual institution, providing animal lovers with some alternative programming on Super Bowl Sunday. Unlike the Super Bowl, the game is not broadcast live, and the competitors are available to adopt. The goal of the Puppy Bowl is to raise awareness for pet adoption nationwide.

The Puppy Bowl first aired in 2005, opposite Super Bowl XXXIX. It was actually conceived as a joke by Animal Planet executives. They thought the best way to compete with the Super Bowl would be to "point a camera at puppies" on a football field, comparing it to the burning Yule Log that shows up on TV during the holiday season. “It was always a joke: How do you counter the Super Bowl? Let’s just put a box of puppies up there and call it a day," Margo Kent, the executive producer for the first Puppy Bowl, told Rolling Stone in 2014. "It’s not worth trying to go against the Super Bowl." The joke turned into reality and the gamble paid off. Over 5.8 million people tuned in to Puppy Bowl I, which was a 12-hour broadcast.

As with many programs that have been on for over a decade, the Puppy Bowl has evolved into the biggest money-maker for Animal Planet. The show now airs before the Super Bowl, so those interested in both dog and human athletes can enjoy both. Animal Planet even aired a pre-show, The Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl to highlight older dogs available for adoption. Unfortunately, there is no Dog Bowl show this year, but Animal Planet will mention senior pets and pets with special needs during the main broadcast, notes NJ.com.

The Puppy Bowl has become such a phenomenon that this year's edition will feature celebrity hosts. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are hosting, while SportsCenter's Sage Steele and Monday Night Football's Steve Levy are the play-by-play announcers. Actors Valerie Bertinelli and Kristen Bell and Food Network star Duff Goldman will also make appearances.

Dan Schachner has become an irreplaceable part of the Puppy Bowl. This year will mark his 10th time as rufferee. "Every year is different from the last, there are new surprises at every turn," Schachner told This Dog's Life. "I get to meet dozens of dogs — and rescue groups — from across the country and help support their mission of adoption awareness."

One other big difference between this year's broadcast and past years is that not all dogs during the show have been adopted yet. In the past, fans have been disappointed to learn that all the dogs featured in the show have been adopted already — but not this year. Instead, the Puppy Bowl will showcase 11 dogs and three cats who could not attend the taping because of the coronavirus pandemic reports Entertainment Weekly. The segments were only recently filmed, and most of them will still be looking for new homes when the broadcast begins.

Puppy Bowl XVII will also include puppy cheerleaders on the sideline and a half-time featuring kittens. During the broadcast, fans can vote for their favorite dog in the Pupularity Playoffs at PuppyBowl.com. The 2021 Puppy Bowl will also be available to stream on discovery+.