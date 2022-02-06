2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The Super Bowl is one week away, which means the 2021 football season is almost over. But before the Super Bowl kicks off, the NFL’s best will get together for the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will kick off today at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. It will also stream on ESPN.com, NFL.com ESPN App, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The Pro Bowl is one of the more laid-back games of the season as the players have some fun while playing their final game of the year. For the fans, they get to see some of their favorite players, including Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, George Kittle and Russell Wilson who is replacing recently retired Tom Brady. There are also a few players who are playing in the Pro Bowl for the first time, including Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts who is playing for Team NFC.

“He’s been exactly who we thought he was,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said of Pitts before he was announced to the Pro Bowl, per The Athletic. “He’s impacted games tremendously. He’s not even scratching the surface, and he’s going to have a really productive year.”

Team AFC is led by Taylor who had an MVP-type season, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on 332 carries. Along with making the Pro Bowl, Taylor, who plays for the Indianapolis Colts, was selected to the All-Pro First Team in just his second NFL season. But despite having a monster 2021 season, Taylor said he felt like he could have done for the Colts who missed the playoffs.

“You know you’re having a good season but it’s just a matter of fact of, what’s something I could have done a little more, a little different,” Taylor said, per the Colts’ official website. “Little things to maybe make the o-line’s job a little bit easier or I could have gotten back to a protection to give Carson (Wentz) another second. You know you’re having a good season, but it’s we, not me. You’re always trying to figure out, what are some ways to figure out the team even more? Of course, we know being at your best helps the team a lot. It helps it a tremendous amount because that’s all they ask of you, is to be at your best and do what you need to do.”