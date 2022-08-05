Pro Football Hall of Fame: Full List of Class of 2022 Inductees

Saturday is going to be a special day for eight NFL legends as they will be officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and the class of 2022 is unique as there are no first-ballot player inductees. One player has been eligible for 16 years while another has been waiting for 20. This year's ceremony will be different as a new president, Jim Porter, is leading the way. He replaces David Baker, who stepped down in October. "As I approach nearly eight years of service to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I have come to the conclusion that is time for someone else to have 'the best job in the world,' " Baker said in a prepared statement, per Sports Illustrated "so I can still do a few more exciting things in my professional life, while also returning to our four children, 10 grandchildren and soon-to-be great-grandson in Orange County, California, whom I missed so much during my tenure at 'The Most Inspiring Place on Earth.' Here's a look at the eight members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

OL Tony Boselli

Boselli was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1995-to 2001 and was one of the best offensive linemen during that span. He was voted to five straight Pro Bowls while being named NFL All-Pro First Team for three consecutive seasons. He's also a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team.

WR Cliff Branch

After 32 years of eligibility, Branch has made it to Canton. Branch played for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders for 14 seasons. The legendary wide receiver played in three Super Bowls, been selected to the All-Pro First Team three times and the Pro Bowl four times. He died in 2019.

S LeRoy Butler

Butler was one of the best safeties in the 1990s. In his career, Butler, who played for the Green Bay Packers from 1990-2001 was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team four times and is a member of the All-Decade Team.

NFL Official Art McNally

McNally is making history as he is the first NFL game official to make the Hall of Fame. He served as an NFL field judge for nine years (field judge 1859; referee 1960-67) and introduced the replay system to the league.

LB Sam Mills

Mills is in the Hall of Fame after 20 years of being eligible. He played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers and was selected to five Pro Bowls in 12 seasons. Mills recorded 11 interceptions with one touchdown and three fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns. He died in 2005.

DL Richard Seymour

Seymour played a big part in the New England Patriots Dynasty in the 2000s. Along with winning three Super Bowls, Seymour recorded 57.5 career sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times. He finished his career with the Oakland Raiders and was selected to the 2000s All-Decade Team.

Coach Dick Vermeil

Vermeil led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in 1980. And after leaving the Eagles once the 1982 season ended, Vermeil returned to coaching 15 years later and led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2000. He won 120 regular games and six playoff games.