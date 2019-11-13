Pro Bowl Voting Allows Fans to Vote for Tom Brady, NFL Stars

Tuesday officially marks the beginning of an important time of year for football fans. The Pro Bowl ballots have been released, which provides viewers with the opportunity to go online and vote for their favorite players to make the annual All-Star game in Orlando, Florida. Big names such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes will now likely lead the list of players receiving votes from their respective fanbases.

Each year, the league tries to build out the rosters for the battle between the AFC and NFC teams using a combination of sources. The fan vote, which began on Nov. 12, plays a role. NFL coaches are also given votes, which makes up another third of the final numbers. Finally, the players themselves are given the opportunity to vote for their peers, which is the final third in the process.

Last season, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led their respective conferences in voting. They were closely followed by Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

The NFL is returning to Orlando for the 2020 #ProBowl presented by @Verizon! 🌴

Catch all the action January 26 on @espn! pic.twitter.com/5KrrwuggNE — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2019

Given that Brees missed five games with a thumb injury, it’s unlikely that he will be one of the top vote-getters, which could also be said for Mahomes. However, Brady and Wilson will potentially be among the top names after leading their teams to 8-1 and 8-2 records, respectively.

One name that will be absent from the list is Antonio Brown. Entering the 2019 season, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver had been named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive seasons and seven times overall. With him only appearing in one game before being released by the New England Patriots, he will not be eligible. In fact, Brown’s name isn’t even on the list of players.

The 2020 Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, will be televised live on ESPN. This will be the fourth consecutive year that the All-Star game has been held in Florida after its departure from Hawaii.

“We’re thrilled to return to Orlando for the fourth year in a row and bring the Pro Bowl experience to the city of Orlando, our fans, players and partners,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events said back in August. “We’re happy to provide not only a week-long celebration of football but also to extend the celebration of the NFL’s 100th season throughout this year’s Pro Bowl.”

Photo Credit: Don Juan Moore/Getty