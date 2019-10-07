Portia de Rossi Posts Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Aaron Rodgers Hugging

Heading into Sunday’s battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys, there was a belief by fans of America’s Team that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would need considerable luck to achieve victory against a formidable defense in enemy territory. As it turns out, he did just that and now, his good luck charm has been revealed. The secret to his success was Ellen DeGeneres.

Both DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were on hand for the game between these NFC contenders on Sunday, and they spent the time before kickoff greeting players. DeGeneres, in particular, hugged some of the Packers, including Rodgers. This was captured by de Rossi and posted on Instagram for the world to see.

“His good luck charm,” she wrote in the caption. Interestingly enough, this was accurate considering that the Packers left Dallas with a 34-24 victory.

View this post on Instagram His good luck charm #aaronrodgers @theellenshow A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Oct 7, 2019 at 11:23am PDT

Technically, Rodgers didn’t throw for any touchdowns on the day, but he was effective while leading this offense up and down the field. Even without star receiver Davante Adams, he completed 64.7 percent of his throws, matching a season-high, and routinely found his backup targets for big plays en route to 238 yards.

To add credence to de Rossi’s joke about the good luck charm, DeGeneres also hugged tight end Jimmy Graham. He responded with three receptions for 41 yards, including a catch-and-run that traveled 23 yards. This play occurred in the first quarter with Green Bay backed up on their own 11-yard line. Rodgers needed something big to get the offense moving, and Graham responded.

Considering the performances by Rodgers and Graham, it’s only fitting to ask if running back Aaron Jones also hugged DeGeneres. He entered Sunday’s game with only one 100-yard rushing performance and four total touchdowns on the season but added another 107 yards and four more scores against the Cowboys. The front seven was unable to contain the third-year runner out of UTEP, and he emphasized the point by waving at defenders while running toward the end zone.

If this performance was any indication of the impact that DeGeneres can have on a team, the Packers may want to convince her to show up for every game remaining in the 2019 season. The road to the playoffs is filled with difficult matchups, but she could be the secret to continued success.

If nothing else, de Rossi’s photo brought joy to thousands of fans.