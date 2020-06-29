Pocono 350: Bubba Wallace's Glee Is Infectious in Radio Celebration After Narrowly Missing Crash Into Wall

Bubba Wallace caught a lucky break during the Pocono 350 on Sunday as his No. 43 was able to narrowly slip past an incoming car. Ryan Preece's car was clipped and spun out before heading towards Wallace along the wall. In the clip shared on the official NASCAR Twitter account, Wallace can be heard in the background letting out a joyous laugh and scream as he saw himself escape nearby danger.

The race finds itself went into the late evening after having to be suspended due to weather. In the end, Denny Hamlin came out victorious, outlasting Kevin Harvick. Wallace finished in 20th place. The near-crash involving Wallace wasn't the only high-stakes moment to occur during the 140 lap race. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch got into a little scrap that dropped them from the race and Chris Buescher spun out early on but was able to avoid hitting any of the other drivers.

.@RyanPreece_ went for a spin while @BubbaWallace caught some air! You can hear the relief over the No. 43 radio 😅. pic.twitter.com/GgAZhGOW9O — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 28, 2020

Earlier in the day it was reported that Wallace would likely be extended by Richard Petty Motorsports, who put out a statement that they want to have him back next year and "for many more years to come." Andrew Murstein, the team's co-owner, called Wallace "a great ambassador for the sport." The good news about his contract situation comes on the heels of the incident at Talladega Raceway that saw a reported noose hanging in Wallace's stall. After a federal investigation, it was later determined to be a misunderstanding and that the rope in question had been there since Oct. 2019. Following the ruling, Wallace said he that the image he saw from the member of his team was not "a garage loop" as investigators determined. "It was a noose," Wallace explained, adding that it doesn't matter if it was there in 2019 or what its intention was. The only full-time Black driver in the sport said it was an "emotional few days" but is relieved that the situation was not directed at him.

Since the sport resumed in May after coming to a halt in March, the races have been coming at a much more frequent rate than fans have ever seen before. The Pocono 350 is the sport's 10th race since May 17. The next race to take place will be the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 on Sunday, July 5.