NASCAR Releases Photo of Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Garage and Twitter Explodes
NASCAR and Bubba Wallace have taken a lot of heat for the noose investigation. However, NASCAR recently released a photo of the noose found in Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway to show that there was a reason to bring in the FBI for an investigation. Wallace talked about the incident to various media outlets and is glad he's not a victim of a hate crime. However, he believes a noose was in his garage.
"I was relieved, just like many others, to know that it wasn't targeted towards me," Wallace said on the TODAY show. "It's still frustrating to know people are always going to test you and always just going to try to debunk you. That's what I'm trying to wrap my head around now, from saying I'm fake and all this stuff, and that I reported it when it was news that brought to me and information that was brought to me that was already reported. So I was following suit, but all in all, it's another day." Fans took aim at Wallace for making up the noose story and had a lot to say when NASCAR released the photo of the noose.
NASCAR found only 11 total that had a pull-down rope tied in a knot and only one noose
(across the 1,684 garage stalls at 29 tracks) https://t.co/F8nd6nOzpg— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) June 25, 2020
Uh, this a noose. Can we stop trying to sugar coat bs:
It’s not racially charged, it’s racism.
It’s not racial anxiety, it’s racism!
And this sure is hell is not a ‘garage pull fashioned as a noose’ it’s a damn noose! https://t.co/9nrPcQVroZ— Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) June 25, 2020
NASCAR released the picture of the noose. 1,684 garage door ropes across all of the sport... ZERO were tied as a noose and only 11 were tied in a loop at all.
“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba.”
Steve Phelps - NASCAR President https://t.co/Fi4zgXLREC pic.twitter.com/YbMqlck1Jh— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 25, 2020
This is false. There are hundreds. First, it was a knot not a "noose". A noose is not a knot. There are many knots that look like a noose (loop knot, scaffold knot, Bimini twist knot etc). A noose wouldn't work as a garage pull. It was a knot. [Example pic from other garage] https://t.co/VkNBozgvHK pic.twitter.com/xjMRqV0ZHE— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 25, 2020
Declaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials have released a photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation into whether he had been the target of a hate crime. https://t.co/avvIUqe1VD— snopes.com (@snopes) June 25, 2020
That’s a noose without a doubt so....— roxane gay (@rgay) June 25, 2020
Another photojournalism teachable moment - perspective
Look at the photo NASCAR released
And then the actual size of the garage pull pic.twitter.com/W0cwem4j0P— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 25, 2020
Looks like a noose to me. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qVgLlax1NV— Stephen Punwasi (@StephenPunwasi) June 25, 2020
On #DrinkswithBinks @JoyTaylorTalks discusses those that are smug over the news that the noose wasn't directed at @BubbaWallace: "Whether these people are fringe or not, they’re still humans out there believing that, and it’s going to be even harder to bring them out of the mud." pic.twitter.com/jR9PeuFpYo— Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) June 25, 2020
In the biz we call "rope fashioned into a noose" a "noose". https://t.co/xvtrWl73y9— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 25, 2020
That is NOT a garage door pull. Friggin' FBI...— Pat McNally (@PatMac14012450) June 25, 2020
@gtconway3d NASCAR check over 1,600 garage doors at their facilities, and only found 1 DOOR with a NOOSE for a door pull...it just "happened" to be on the one garage door that the only black driver was assigned! Thank you NASCAR for standing up to RACISM!! https://t.co/rqL7zn9m2j— cy simon (@cysimon6) June 25, 2020
The FBI said this was NOT a Noose.. so we trusting the FBI pic.twitter.com/UsU7L3RcTg— King Gregory (@KingGregory15) June 25, 2020
So this isn’t a noose 🤔 pic.twitter.com/13xRqNsrwJ— Hawk (@JayHawkins_2) June 25, 2020
Looking at the official picture from NASCAR and, yeah it's clearly a noose. https://t.co/II5fkTHh8e— Rusty Ralston (@imrustyokay) June 25, 2020
This is a noose. Maybe not specific made for Bubba Wallace, but the symbolism remains the same.
Looks like the FBI is trying to bleach this away.
NASCAR releases photo of noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall https://t.co/VE567ljyYc via @houstonchron— CitizenWonk (@CitizenWonk) June 25, 2020
IT WAS DAMN NOOSE! STOP IT CANDACE! pic.twitter.com/Z0F4uOEmHf— Renae (@NitaD0821) June 25, 2020
This doesn't look anything like that noose in the picture lol pic.twitter.com/969YPKCmgI— somthing has to give (@w_kn_wn_th_ng) June 25, 2020
Yea that’s a noose. I want to know what they looked like in other garages #nascar #IStandWithBubba pic.twitter.com/CUSyYjM5JC— s.k (@bigskrap216) June 25, 2020
Here is my opinion on Bubba Wallace.
1. Bubba Wallace didn't report the noose, so it wasn't a "hoax." This is not Bubba looking for publicity.
2. Someone tied a noose in 2019 and it's not a normal thing to do to a door pull.
3. Nascar handled this much better than the NFL.— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) June 25, 2020
You know how you can tell when someone is racist? When they spend their time on Twitter trying to prove to others that a noose isn’t a noose. Miserable stupid people.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 25, 2020