NASCAR Releases Photo of Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's Garage and Twitter Explodes

NASCAR and Bubba Wallace have taken a lot of heat for the noose investigation. However, NASCAR recently released a photo of the noose found in Wallace's garage at the Talladega Superspeedway to show that there was a reason to bring in the FBI for an investigation. Wallace talked about the incident to various media outlets and is glad he's not a victim of a hate crime. However, he believes a noose was in his garage.

"I was relieved, just like many others, to know that it wasn't targeted towards me," Wallace said on the TODAY show. "It's still frustrating to know people are always going to test you and always just going to try to debunk you. That's what I'm trying to wrap my head around now, from saying I'm fake and all this stuff, and that I reported it when it was news that brought to me and information that was brought to me that was already reported. So I was following suit, but all in all, it's another day." Fans took aim at Wallace for making up the noose story and had a lot to say when NASCAR released the photo of the noose.