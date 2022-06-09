PGA Tour Suspends 17 Golfers Playing in LIV Golf League

✖

The PGA Tour just made a big move amidst the launch of the LIV Golf league. On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced it has suspended 17 players who previously competed in LIV Golf. Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner announced any player who is participating in LIV Golf now or in the future can't play on the PGA Tour.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in a memo to the tour's membership, per ESPN. "But they can't demand the same PGA TOUR membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the Tournament Regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA TOUR card and — more importantly — to compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf."

Of the 17 golfers who are suspended, 10 have resigned their memberships. The suspended golfers are Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood, Talor Gooch, Branden Grace, Matt Jones, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Kevin Na, Andy Ogletree, Louis Oosthuizen, Turk Pettit, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Hudson Swafford and Peter Uihlein. LIV Golf released a statement responding to the PGA Tour's move.

"Today's announcement by the PGA Tour is vindictive and it deepens the divide between the Tour and its members," LIV Golf said. "It's troubling that the Tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing. This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond."

LIV Golf is backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudia Arabia, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Golf legend Greg Norman is the CEO of LIV Golf and told ESPN the league is ready to help players fight the PGA Tour's position in court.

"I can only speak on information given to me by our legal team, and I have an extremely talented legal team in antitrust and anticompetitive laws, and we believe we're in the right position," Norman said. "We believe the players are independent contractors and have a right to go play wherever they want to go play."