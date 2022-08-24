'PGA Tour 2K23' Shows off Its New Look at Tour Championship (Exclusive)

PGA Tour 2K23, the new golf video game that will be released in October, is big for 2K as it's the first golf video game on the market since PGA Tour 2K21 — plus the fact that Tiger Woods is on the cover. PopCulture.com attended a special PGA Tour 2K23 event at the Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta this week and had a chance to play the game before its worldwide release. Not only is Woods on the cover, but he's also a playable character along with Michael Jordan. Another playable character is golf star Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion who spoke to reporters at the activation event about how real the game feels.

"I was playing on the easiest mode, and I'm still having to think like I would as if I was a golfer," Morikawa said. "I think that's the biggest thing is, whether this introduces someone in the golf or whether they just love playing the game, they have to start thinking like a golfer and they won't realize that until maybe they actually go and play golf. So I think that connection and that kind of seamless transition into what golf really is, is really cool because I was thinking exactly like a golfer. And even the guys that helped develop it were talking to me, they're thinking like golfers."

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

Along with playing as Woods, Jordan and Morikawa, PGA Tour 2K23 allows users to create their own golfer, swing with the new three-click swing option, and original golf course. East Lake Golf Club is included in the game as well as 19 licensed courses including the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club and St. George's Golf and Country Club. Morikawa was asked what course he would like to see in the game in the future.

(Photo: Brian Jones for PopCulture.com)

"We're very lucky and we're fortunate to play amazing golf courses throughout the season," Morikawa said. "We have roughly about 45 to 55, 50 golf tournaments a year. And, for the most part, every golf course we play is an honor. It's a privilege. So, any one of these to see and just to know, because we know the golf course so well, anytime you can see a course like East Lake, that you can have the past experience. That's the coolest thing." PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition will be released on Oct. 11. The standard edition will hit the shelves on Oct. 14.