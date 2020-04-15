Peyton Manning and Wife Ashley Donate 600 Meals to Hospital Staff at Frontlines of Coronavirus Pandemic

Peyton Manning and his wife Ashley are doing their part to help the frontline workers who are battling the coronavirus pandemic. On Instagram, the TriStar Summit Medical Center posted a photo of their frontline workers with meals catered by Loveless Cafe. A total of 600 meals were donated on Monday night, and according to News Channel 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, the Mannings also sent meals to workers of UC Health in Denver.

“I just wanted to take a minute to say thank you to all the team at TriStar Summit,” Manning said in a video addressed to the staff. “As healthcare workers on the front lines, you are all demonstrating great courage and commitment and making great personal sacrifices to care for the sick during this national crisis.” The hospital was very thankful for Peyton and Ashley donating the meals. On Instagram, TriStar Summit thanked the couple for “providing a delicious dinner.”

Manning has been doing anything he can to help people during the pandemic. In March, the five-time NFL MVP crashed a University of Tennessee online course, and the students were very surprised. Manning apologized for interrupting the class, but he also gave them some advice.

“I realize this is a unique time and probably not the ideal way you guys expected to spend your senior year,” Manning, a graduate from Tennessee, said. “I just encourage you to keep a positive attitude, keep working like you’re doing and try to take advantage of the little bit of the extra time you have to accomplish something else or help out somebody in need. (There are) a lot of people hurting out there during this time. Be thankful for what you have, and just know the University of Tennessee is proud of you and going to support you any way you can.”

Manning retired from the NFL after the 2015 season, and it’s very likely he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Along with winning five MVP awards, Manning played in four Super Bowls while winning two of them. Manning holds the record for most Pro Bowls (14), most 4,000-yard passing seasons (14), single-season passing yards (5,477 in 2013), and single-season passing touchdowns (55 in 2013). He’s the only quarterback in NFL history to have multiple appearances and win the Super Bowl with multiple teams.