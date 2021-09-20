Peyton Manning Reportedly Has Major Plans Concerning His NFL Future

Peyton Manning is looking to land a big role with an NFL team. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Manning has spoken to two ownership groups who are looking to buy the Denver Broncos. The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback wants to be a minority investor as well as a manager. The Broncos are not for sale right now, but La Canfora reports that the team could be under new ownership by next year.

Manning played for the Broncos the final four seasons in his career and resides in Denver. The team has been in limbo for many years due to the battles in the Bowlen family. Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died at the age of 75 in June 2019. Bowlen’s estate currently owns a team that is worth close to $4 billion.

Broncos fans would love to see Manning have a role with the organization since he led them to a Super Bowl win in his final NFL season (2015). There have been reporters that TV networks are interested in him being an analyst for NFL games. Currently, Manning and his brother Eli host their own broadcast for Monday Night Football, and it has received strong reviews from fans.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” Peyton Manning said in July. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”

In August, Manning was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a stellar NFL career. Along with winning two Super Bowls, Manning was a five-time NFL MVP, a 14-time Pro Bowl and a 10-time selection to the All-Pro Team. Manning is a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team as well as the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

“I never expected to stand on this stage tonight if it weren’t for those busts and the memories of forever-loyal fans,” Manning said during his Hall of Fame speech. “Tonight’s details would blur and cheers would fade. However, our hearts will cradle the memories forever. Throughout our lives as players, coaches, staffs and fans, we’ve become essential to the sports landscape. I don’t know about you but I’m not done with this game. I never will be. I’m committed to ensuring its future, and I hope you will join me in that commitment.”