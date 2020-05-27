Peyton Manning Hints at Broadcasting NFL Games in Future

✖

Peyton Manning could be making his way to broadcast booth after all. After reporting turning down opportunities to broadcast NFL games, including ESPN's Monday Night Football, the two-time Super Bowl champion recently said that it's possible he could calling games sometime down the road. Manning was on The Rich Eisen Show this week and explained why he hasn't made the move of becoming a broadcaster.

"I've said 'no' to this year," Manning said to Eisen, as transcribed by 247Sports. "It just doesn't feel like the right time. And I hate sort of kind of having this sort of 'check with me next year' type deal, but that's really how I approach this chapter. I just believe in taking it a year at a time. That's kind of what (recently retired former New York Giants quarterback and younger brother) Eli (Manning) is doing. He's taking this year off. ... So that's what I've tried to do and I don't really have a five-year plan or 10-year plan." Manning went on to talk about how he loves the game of football and right now he's just enjoying the retired life.

"I loved playing football, I loved everything about it and I've just tried to ease into this second chapter by keeping myself busy, keeping myself stimulated, creating a lot of time for family and to do some things that I haven't had the chance to do," Manning added. "So, look — I love watching the games, Rich. I love going to games. We still go to all the Bronco games, I get to Colts games. I kind of catch myself sort of analyzing a game in my head when I'm watching it." Manning also said. He likes listening to Cris Collinsworth of NBC's Sunday Night Football and Tony Romo of CBS Sports along with Jim Nantz (CBS), Al Michaels (NBC) and Joe Buck (Fox). However, Manning said when it comes to him announcing games, it's "not in the cards for me right now."

CBS was reportedly ready to offer Manning a massive deal if Romo decided to move on. It was also reported that ESPN was set to offer Manning a $20 million contract. It looks like Manning, a five-time NFL MVP winner is having too much fun right now as he recently took part in a golf tournament with Tom Brady, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson that raised $20 million for COVD-19 relief.