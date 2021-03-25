Pete Davidson to Call Major Boxing Match With Snoop Dogg

✖

Pete Davidson is ready to show off his boxing commentary skills. According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live star has signed on to be part of the broadcast team for the very first Triller Fight Club 2021 event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 17. He will be working alongside Snoop Dogg Mario Lopez, supermodel Taylor Hill, and social media stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. The team will help call the main event - Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren - with the play-by-play announcers, who will be Ray Flores, Al Bernstein and Mike Coppinger.

This comes off the heels of Snoop Dogg making headlines for his broadcasting skills during Triller's Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight in November. It led to him launching a new boxing league with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh.

"This was the first event of a league that we have called 'The Fight Club,'" Kavanaugh said in an interview with TMZ in December. "It's a league-owned by Proxima, which is the parent company to Triller and Snoop, and this was the first of many, many events." Kavanaugh also said that they were planning to have a major event coming up that involves two stars. "I can tell you that the main fight — I can't say it yet — but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see. If you thought [Tyson vs. Jones Jr.] is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see."

Along with the Paul vs. Askren fight, the event will also have a big musical lineup that includes Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and the debut of Snoop Dogg's new rap supergroup Mt. Westmore, which features Snoop, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40. “We have recorded somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 songs. Volume 1 will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort said in a recent DJ Vlad interview. “At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way… The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”