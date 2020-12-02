Snoop Dogg to Launch Pro Boxing League With Triller Owner Ryan Kavanaugh

✖

Snoop Dogg is getting into the world of boxing. According to TMZ, the legendary hip hop artist is launching a new boxing league with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh. The league will be called The Fight Club, and TMZ has been told a big event is in the works.

"This was the first event of a league that we have called 'The Fight Club,'" Kavanaugh said in an interview with TMZ. "It's a league owned by Proxima, which is the parent company to Triller and Snoop, and this was the first of many, many events." Kavanaugh went on to say is Snoop Dogg is a co-owner of the league and he'll be doing fight commentary. He received praise for his commentary during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones fight on Saturday night.

The plan for The Fight Club is to have sanctioned and unsanctioned fights. Kavanaugh said they are working on a big sanctioned fight that involves two stars. He told TMZ: "I can tell you that the main fight — I can't say it yet — but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see. If you thought [Tyson vs. Jones Jr.] is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see."

Many fans said Snoop Doog stole the show during the Tyson. vs. Jones bout. During the main event, the 49-year old rapper said: "This s— like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue." H also said: "Get your uncle out of it, get him out!" and ''Meet me in the backyard, I'm tired of this s—.''

There's no telling who will be featured in the debut event of The Fight Club, but Tyson does want to fight again. He took Jones to a draw on Saturday, but many believe that Tyson won the match. One legendary boxer, Evander Holyfield, is looking to face Tyson for the third time.

"My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses," Holyfield said in a news release on Tuesday. "Now I can see why he wanted a tuneup fight before thinking about fighting me. No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson.