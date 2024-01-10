Pete Carroll out as Seattle Seahawks Head Coach, Moves to New Role With Team

One of the NFL's most successful head coaches is moving on from his position. On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that Pete Carroll is no longer their head coach after having the role for 14 seasons. He will remain with the team as an advisor.

"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community," Seahawks owner Jody Allen said in a statement. "His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward."

The move comes after the Seahawks missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. On Monday, Carroll said in a radio interview he plans to be the Seahawks head coach in 2024. "I plan to be coaching this team," Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM, per ESPN. "I told you that I love these guys, and that's what I would like to be doing and see how far I can go. I'm not worn out. I'm not tired. I'm not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching, and there's a lot of area for improvement."

Carroll, 72, was hired by the Seahawks in 2010 after spending nine seasons as the head coach of the USC Trojans. In his 14 seasons as the Seahawks' head coach, Carroll posted a 137-89-1 record and 10 playoff wins. He also led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win. Carroll was one of two head coaches selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, with the other being Bill Belichick.

At 72 years old, Carroll was the NFL's oldest head coach for several years. In 2020, Carroll signed a five-year deal and was under contract through the 2025 season. Before joining the Seahawks and USC, Carroll was the head coach of the New England Patriots (1997-1999) and the New York Jets (1994). In his three seasons with the Patriots, Carroll led the team to two playoff appearances and one division title. In one season with the Jets, Caroll tallied a 6-10 record.