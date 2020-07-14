Peacock: What Sports Content Subscribers Can Expect

✖

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock will go live nationwide on July 15, and it will be another outlet for viewers to stream more content for free or for a low monthly rate. However, the question is what type of sports content will be on the streaming service? Variety took a look at the types of content for each tier - free and premium - and sports fans will have plenty to chose from.

On the free tier, Todd Spangler of Variety writes: "Live sports in the free tier include four exclusive Premier League matches on July 15, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women’s Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game in January 2021, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics." Peacock Free will also include on-demand replays of big events such as the Triple Crown horse races and highlights from NBC Sports. Also, sports films and documentaries such as Tiger Woods Chasing History, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Team, Being Evel, Feherty, and Willie will be featured on Peacock Free. It will also provide the original series Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

On the premium front, soccer is key as more than 175 exclusive premiere league matches will be available. Premium users will also get to watch the Tour De France and 100 hours of WWE content, which will arrive in August. Some of the WWE content fans can watch are WWE Untold and Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

One of the sports shows fans should look forward to is Lost Speedways, which is hosted by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. "Earnhardt and co-host Matthew Dillner (Dale Jr. Download) tell the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature," Daniel McFadin of NBC Sports wrote. "Racing legends, such as seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty, join as guests throughout the series."

Peacock originally launched in April but it was only for Xfinity customers at the time. NBC Universal first announced Peacock in January 2019 and later in the year, it announced The Office and Parks and Recreation will air on the streaming service. Other shows that will be featured on Peacock are Punky Brewster, Saved by the Bell, and MacGruber, which will be all original shows. Peacock will be competing with Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, CBS All Access, Disney+, and HBO Max.