Dale Earnhardt Jr. Unveils Trailer for New NBC Peacock Show, 'Lost Speedways'

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his fascination with old tracks in the past, including Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville. Now he is showcasing that love on NBC's Peacock streaming platform. He recently unveiled the debut trailer for his new show, Lost Speedways.

Earnhardt Jr. posted the trailer on Thursday and revealed the premiere date of his upcoming show. In the trailer, he walked through fields and sat in the stands at abandoned tracks. The short clip also showed him talking to Richard Petty, NASCAR's all-time wins leader. One of the destinations that will take center stage is Jungle Park Speedway, a short track outside of Indianapolis that closed in 1960 after "a string of horrific accidents."

Finally! I get to show you the official trailer for my new show #LostSpeedways. It streams July 15 on @PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/Vqxxd1gvCY — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 25, 2020

"For as long as I can remember, I've had this fascination for old, abandoned racetracks," Earnhardt Jr. said in the trailer. The kind of places where my granddad and my father raced. Where my heroes traded paint with my rivals. I'm about to embark on a journey to see and to feel the soul of my sport."

Earnhardt Jr. created Lost Speedways and will serve as the host for this exclusive look back at racing's history. Matthew Dillner, who works with Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, is the show's co-host. Together, they will journey to the abandoned tracks that are no longer recognizable due to the foliage.

Peacock will provide countless hours of television and movies from the NBC archives, as well as live event coverage. The service is available for Comcast subscribers first but will launch on July 15 for those with other cable and internet providers. Viewers wanting to test out Peacock can sign up for the free, ad-supported version.

In addition to the free version, a premium version is available for $5 per month. This will still have ads, but will also give access to even more content. This tier reportedly includes original content. The premium, ad-free version of Peacock will cost $10 per month. This includes access to the entire library with no commercial breaks.

Lost Speedways premieres on July 15, the same day that Peacock becomes available for all subscribers. This date also coincides with the NASCAR all-star race in Bristol, Tennessee. The sport's biggest names will compete with each other for the $1 million prize in front of an expected 30,000 fans, the largest number of in-person viewers since the COVID-19-forced postponement.