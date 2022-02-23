Paulina Gretzky Offers Glimpse Into Caribbean Bachelorette Bash

Paulina Gretzky is getting ready to be a married woman and is celebrating in a huge way. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky recently posted on her Instagram Story videos and photos of her and the bridal party getting on a jet and flying to St. Barths in the Caribbean to start her bachelorette party, as mentioned by Toronto Sun, Paulina Gretzky was wearing a white dress with a “PGJ” hat. The “PGJ” are the initials of her fiance, golf star Dustin Johnson.

According to the New York Post, Gretzky’s party included her BFF Kristiana Melnichenko, Sam Maddox, the wife of Johnson’s brother Austin and Sara Gretzky, the wife of Paulina Gretzky’s brother Ty. When arriving at St. Barth’s, Gretzky’s party was taken to a villa complete with day beds, an infinity pool and an outdoor bar. In another Instagram Story, Gretzky is seen relaxing with Johnson.

https://twitter.com/chantel_mccabe/status/1496246391584272392?s=20&t=sBWQCDxBHWUI3OBa5KNhzg

St. Barths is a place Gretzky and Johnson know very well. After Johnson won the Masters in 2020, the couple celebrated at St. Barths, and Gretzky turn heads with a very steamy snap from the island. It’s is not clear when the couple is getting married as they kept the wedding date private. But according to various social media posts, Gretzky and Johnson are getting married in Tennessee. They have been engaged since 2013 and have two sons — Tatum, 7, and River, 4.

“How I looked at it was like, I don’t ever want to date somebody that’s an athlete because, whether or not it was me or not, I felt like it was like a achievement for them,” Gretzky said on the Pillows and Beer podcast last year when talking about her dating life before Johnson, per the New York Post. “Being with me, dating me, whatever it was, it just didn’t feel authentic. I truly stayed away from athletes, I really did.”

https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1496231515277168642?s=20&t=sBWQCDxBHWUI3OBa5KNhzg

In an interview with Golf Digest in 2014, Gretzkty revealed that her mom was the one that set her up with Johnson. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”