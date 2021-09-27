Paulina Gretzky Jumps Into Dustin Johnson’s Arms After Ryder Cup Win

Paulina Gretzky was very happy to see Team USA win the Ryder Cup on Sunday. Once the competition was over, Gretzky ran to her fiance Dustin Johnson and jumped into his arms to celebrate. The two also shared a kiss since it was the first time the U.S. has won the Ryder Cup since 2016 and only the fourth time they have won the competition since 2002.

Johnson was also seen opening a bottle of champagne with his fellow teammates. During the press conference, Johnson was asked if he was able to out party his teammates with him being the oldest member on the squad, which led to him responding “Absolutely.” Johnson, 37, has been on five different Ryder Cup teams. He had a very strong showing in this year’s Ryder Cup, finishing with a 5-0-0 record over the course of the tournament. He joins Larry Nelson, Arnold Palmer, Gardner Dickinson and Francisco Molinari to go 5-for-5.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes as Gretzky and Johnson are preparing to get married. The date of the wedding has not been revealed publicly, but the two will tie the knot in Tennessee. “For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids,” Johnson said to Golfweek last September. And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing.”

Gretzky, 32, is the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. Johnson also talked about how close he is with the Gretzky family. “It’s great to be able to just listen,” he said. “I’ve learned so much from Wayne, just watching the way he acts and the way he treats other people. His dad, Walter, is unbelievable. He might be more popular than Wayne.”

Paulina Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013 and share two kids together — Tatum and River. If it was up to Gretzky, she and Johnson wouldn’t have a big ceremony. “Dustin is the romantic,” Gretzky revealed on the Pillows and Beer podcast earlier this year. “I’m like ‘Let’s go to a courthouse’ and he’s like, ‘No, baby, I want a party, I want everyone to celebrate us.’ I’m like ‘Ugh, I have to be the center of attention, OK.’ It really gave me anxiety a little bit to be that girl. I’m going to have like 10 wardrobe changes [at my wedding], though.”