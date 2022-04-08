Paulina Gretzky Cheers on Dustin Johnson in Masters-Inspired Outfit

✖

Dustin Johnson is currently competing in the 2022 Masters Tournament and his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky, is supporting him in a big way. The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky was spotted at Augusta National wearing a green and white dress which was complemented by a green handbag to celebrate the Masters. The outfit may have helped the 37-year-old golf star as he was able to get off to a strong start. While many fans were talking about Tiger Woods' performance, Johnson is also in a good position to win, shooting three-under in the first round, which put him in a tie for third place.

Gretzky, 33, and Johnson got engaged in 2013 and share two sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 4. They are scheduled to get married this year, according to GolfMagic, and Gretzky recently shared photos from her bachelorette party. Last year, Gretzky appeared on the Pillows and Beer podcast and explained why it has taken them a long time to tie the knot.

"I just did things my own way, I just didn't want to listen to how everyone else viewed things," Gretzky said. "I fell in love with someone so fast and we just had the best thing that's ever happened to us happen so quickly. This guy [Johnson] has no downtime. The stresses from getting everything ready for a wedding would take over mine and his life and what I needed to be was his teammate. I needed to be there for him to support him and love him and make sure he is accomplishing what he needed to do."

Gretzky also talked about Johnson's work ethic. "Dustin has worked for everything, his college coach told me that he was going to work in McDonald's! This is a guy who has literally grinded from day one," Gretzky said, per GolfMagic. "He's in his element. That's what he does: golf, and it's such a hard sport. "I'm not one to get excited (at PGA Tour events), I don't get how people jump up and down, I don't know how they do all that stuff. That's just not in my DNA." Johnson won the Masters in 2020. It was his second major title as he won the U.S. Open in 2016.