Golf Pro's Wife Files for Divorce Ahead of 9-Year Anniversary

The wife of a well-known professional golfer is ending her marriage. According to Brobible, Ashley Perez, the wife of Pat Perez, filed for divorce in November. The outlet discovered a filing of the couple's divorce at the Maricopa County Superior Court after it was discovered the two removed all pictures of each other from their personal social media accounts. The divorce filing came ahead of the couple's ninth anniversary. The two share two children, and according to the New York Post, the divorce has not been finalized.

In 2022, Pat Perez announced he was leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. He took some heat for the move, leading to Ashley sounding off on Instagram Live. "So if anybody feels the need to say anything and I mean anything negative about Pat going to the LIV Tour, you will be blocked," she said, per the New York Post. "Just like 200, maybe even 300 people are already. And you'll never be back in. Anyways that being said, I love you all, cherish you all 'till you say same bulls—t that I don't like. I don't want it, I don't need it, I will not accept it, I will not allow it in my world ever.

Pat Perez’s wife, Ashley, files for divorce from LIV golfer https://t.co/e62okDvVJg pic.twitter.com/HFPmBou2ZN — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2024

"So, if you feel the need to say something go ahead and just f—king delete me from your page. I won't miss you. This new tour is going to be ICONIC." While on the PGA Tour, Pat Perez won three tournaments and finished tied for sixth at the PGA Championship in 2006. For the 2023 season, Perez was part of Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces CG Team in LIV Golf and finished 28th in the individual standings. He re-signed with the Aces for the 2024 season.

"Couldn't be more excited," Perez said in November about returning to LIV Golf. "It's phenomenal to remain a part of LIV. I'm very grateful." Perez also talked about his goals for the new season. "I'd like to see the team do well," he said. "I want to see my teammates do well, too. Sure, I'd like to play well, win one of these things or at least have a look at it. But I want the team to win a bunch and then win the team championship, and then hopefully be a part of the team again in 2025."