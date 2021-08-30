Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

✖

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.

"Birthday shenanigans are beginning, and I don't know where I'm going!" she said on her Instagram story, per PEOPLE. When arriving at the mystery event, Matthews revealed that the establishment was decorated with balloons that spelled out "26." She was then escorted to a romantic outdoor setting with a table for two that looked over the city.

"Thank you so much for making my birthday so dang special," Matthews wrote. The festivities were not over as many of their friends and family quietly gathered outside the venue. When the couple went inside, the DJ told the crowd to "make some noise" for Matthews who was very surprised. Mahomes and Matthews got engaged in September 2020 right before the 2020 NFL season began. They welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye, in February 2021 and plan to get married next year.

Matthews' birthday comes right before Mahomes begins his fifth NFL season, and many believe that he will lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City has reached the Super Bowl the last two seasons, and with Mahomes being the NFL's best player, the Chiefs should be in a position to return to the big game in February.

"My dad had lost in the World Series in his career and he continued to battle and continued to be who he was," Mahomes said after the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in February. "And obviously it hurts right now, it hurts a lot, but we’re going to continue to get better. We have a young group of guys that have had a lot of success and learned from that, but we’ve had a few failures, and we have to learn from that and we can’t let this define us. We have to continue to get better, going into next year, being even better and preparing ourselves to hopefully be in this game again."