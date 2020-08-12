Patrick Mahomes Says He Spoke to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell About Black Lives Matter Movement

✖

Patrick Mahomes is ready for the 2020 NFL season and prepared to support the Black Lives Matter movement. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP recently appeared on FS1's Undisputed and said he spoke to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the next step to take in the movement. On the show, Mahomes was asked if he feels the Black Lives Matter movement's impact on the league.

"I fell like it's been positive, Mahomes said via TMZ. "I've got to talk to Goodell, I've talked to other guys around the league and obviously now it's about action. It's about going out there and making the right steps that we can ... and make the community a better place." Along with supporting the BLM movement, Mahomes is encouraging everyone to vote in November. "We did a voter registration with the team and the Chiefs and we're trying to get everybody registered to vote," he said.

Back in June, Mahomes was one of the many NFL players who got together for a video to demand the NFL they were wrong for silencing players who were kneeling during the national anthem. The players in the video said: "We, the National Football League, condemn racism, and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter." Goodell responded and admitted the league was wrong for the way they handled players kneeling during the national anthem.

"We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," Goodell said. "We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter." Players kneeling in the NFL started when former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick began protesting racial injustice and police brutality in 2016. After opting out of his contract in 2017, Kaepernick hasn't signed with a new team, but that could change this year.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," Goodell said back in June. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that." We'll find out if Kaepernick is with an NFL team and what the league does for the Black Lives Matter movement very soon as the 2020 season kicks off on Sept. 13.