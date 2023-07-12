Patrick Mahomes Reveals 'Meaningful' Push Present He Got Wife Brittany After Baby No. 2

Patrick Mahomes is showing a lot of love to his wife Brittany with the push present he gave her. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently spoke to Today.com and said he surprised Brittany with a "meaningful" personalized pendant after the birth of their baby boy Bronze.

"She got a necklace that has Sterling and Bronze's names on it," Mahomes said. "She wears it a lot," he says. Bronze, who was born seven months ago, is the couple's second child as their daughter, Sterling, was born in 2021. Mahomes didn't reveal Brittany's push present after Sterling was born but did tease "It rolls around the streets."

Mahomes also told Today.com about the new home the couple built in Missouri which includes a large swimming pool and football field. "I wanted a basketball court… the kind I dreamed of having as a kid," Mahomes stated. "Especially in Kansas City, it gets a little cold, so I wanted to have some opportunities to be active inside."

Mahomes and Brittany have been friends since seventh grade. They began dating in high school and got married in March 2022. "We've both grown up on our own, but also together," Mahomes said. "We still have the same values that we've had since we were sophomores."

Mahomes speaking about Brittany comes as his new docuseries, Quarterback, premiered on Netflix Wednesday. The eight-part docuseries takes a look at Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota going through the 2022 NFL season. Mahomes had a 2022 season to remember, winning the NFL MVP, leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win and earning his second Super Bowl MVP award.

"It's hard, man. It hasn't even sank in, I don't think, even yet," Mahomes told reporters after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl in February. "I appreciate it because of the failures. The failure of losing the Super Bowl and losing the AFC Championship game, it gives you a greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion. And luckily, I'm going to Disneyland now, so I have Disney World and Disneyland crossed off. And hope they make some more parks so I can go around everywhere and do a world tour."