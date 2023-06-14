'Quarterback': Netflix Releases Trailer for NFL Docuseries

Netflix just released the trailer for its new docuseries about the most important position in the NFL. The series Quarterback focuses on three veteran NFL quarterbacks looking to lead their teams to a championship during the 2022 season. The trailer shows Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons (now Philadelphia Eagles) going through the challenges and NFL quarterback deals with during a regular season. Quarterback will include eight episodes and premiere on July 12.

"As Netflix's first partnership with the NFL, Quarterback is a new sports series that takes a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks," the official synopsis states. "For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game of a season. ...The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons."

Mahomes has been with the Chiefs since being drafted by the team in 2017. He became the starting QB in 2018 and has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins in five seasons. Mahomes has also won the NFL MVP award twice and has been named to the All-Pro Team five times.

Cousins has been with the Vikings since 2018 after spending his first six seasons with Washington. Last season, Cousins reached the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns in 17 regular season games. Cousins also led the Vikings to a 13-4 regular season record and a playoff appearance for the first time since the 2019 season. In his career, Cousins has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and led the league in completion percentage in 2015.

Mariota joined the Falcons in 2022 after spending the previous two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 13 games, Mariota threw for 2,219 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 438 yards and four touchdowns. Following the 2022 season, Mariota signed a one-year contract with the Eagles.