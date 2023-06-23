Travis Kelce Sends Message to Bengals Player Who Took Shot at Patrick Mahomes

Travis Kelce has a message for the Cincinnati Bengals player who went after Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently weighed on Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase saying "Pat who?" to Mahomes on his New Heights podcast. Kelce, who does the podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, said he loves that Chase is showing support for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow but told him don't go after the two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP.

"It is what it is, dog. Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man?" Travis Kelce said, per ESPN. "Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your s—, talk your s—, pimp. Just better back it up."

This began when Burrow said earlier this month that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it will remain that way until someone knocks him off. When Chase heard Burrow's comments, he said "Pat who?" and while he could have been joking, the Chiefs don't seem to be laughing.

"Pat didn't like it. Mahomes tweeted a picture of himself at the Chiefs' ring ceremony [June 15] — glad you guys had fun doing that — wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration 'That's Who,'" Jason Kelce said.

Both Mahomes and Burrow can be put in the elite class of NFL quarterbacks. Burrow was an MVP finalist last season after throwing a franchise-record 35 touchdowns last year. But Mahomes had a year to remember in 2022, leading the NFL in Total QBR (77.6), passing yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41), while leading the Cheifs to their second Super Bowl win in four seasons.

The Chiefs and Bengals have become rivals over the last two seasons. During the 2021 season, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the AFC Championship to play in their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season. But last season, the Chiefs took down the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, and it was the team's fifth consecutive appearance in the conference championship. The Chiefs and Bengals will face each other during the 2023 regular season. The game will be played in Kansas City on New Year's Eve and will be the Chiefs' final home game of the regular season.