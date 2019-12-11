Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Posts ‘Victory Monday’ Photo After Announcing Being Moved to Safety at Chiefs-Patriots Game

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made New England Patriots fans angry when she attended the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, which led to her being moved to a different location. However, with the Chiefs earning a 23-16 win, Patriots fans were not going to bring her down as the posted a “Victory Monday” photo on Instagram. In the photo, Matthews is with Mahomes’ brother and they are on the sidelines. And in the caption, Matthews wrote: “VICTORYYYY MONDAY #chiefskingdom.”

There were a number of fans that show their support for Matthews in her comments section. One fan wrote: “Atta girl!!! Stand your ground and your man.. We all love you!! #chiefskingdom.. Loved seeing Brady pout…”

A Green Bay Packers fan invited Matthew to tailgate if she’s ever in Green Bay for a game. “From Packer Nation, sorry you were treated so poorly in New England. If you ever come to Lambeau you can tailgate with us. Win or lose we treat our opponents well. For the love of the game,” they wrote.

And another fan showed support for Matthews, writing: “Sorry to hear you had such a hard time with the fans in New England. Pretty sad they have to act that way.”

When Matthews was at the game, she and Mahomes’ brother would celebrate every time the Chiefs would make a big play. Because of that, they would be ridiculed by Patriots fans.

“This place is horrible, people already yelling every time I stand up, am I not allowed to stand up for football game?” Matthews wrote on Twitter.

But Matthews knew she was in for some trouble when she wrote: “As soon as we sit down, drunk dude ‘hey everyone this is Patrick Mahomes girl and brother, let’s give them s—.’ This shall be fun.”

They were harassed so much, Matthews said security moved them to a different location to enjoy the game. So when it was all said and done, Matthews was able to enjoy the game and she even took a shot at Patriots fans.

“All patriots fans ‘we still have 6 Super Bowls’ [laughing out loud] Once Patrick has been in the league as long as Brady, then chat to me about Super Bowls!” she wrote on Twitter. “Patrick is 24, Brady is 42. you just wait.”