Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Absolutely Loses It After Chiefs’ Comeback Win

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was loving what she was seeing on Sunday. She attended the team’s divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans and they were able to rally in the second quarter to win 51-31. During the game, Matthews posted a video where she sends a message to the people who doubted the Chiefs could come back and win. However, she absolutely lost it while recording the video.

“I just want to tune in and say all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going to lose this game, GUESS AGAIN!!” Matthews screamed.

Matthews received some backlash for losing it, but her reaction was understandable considering where the Chiefs were after the first quarter.

Patrick Mahomes Girlfriend Has a Message for the Haters pic.twitter.com/H3aApfRBlC — SportsGossip.com (@SportsGossipCom) January 13, 2020

The team was down 21-0 and it looked like they were going to suffer another playoff disappointment. However, thanks to some mistakes and questionable coaching decisions by the Texans, Mahomes was able to lead the team to one of the biggest comebacks in NFL postseason history.

“Obviously, I knew as a team everything kind of had to go the right way,” Mahomes said after the game via ESPN. “Being down 24-0 in the NFL, you don’t win a lot of those games.”

The Chiefs made history on Sunday as the completed the biggest comeback in team history and they also become the first NFL team to win a playoff game by 20 points after trailing by 20.

“These are things that we haven’t done,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “That’s not us, right? It was just a matter of settling it down and calming the storm and making sure that our guys knocked whatever rust off and calmed down and made plays. We’ve been doing that all year, and it was important we got back to doing that.

“We were able to rebound. A lot of teams can’t do that.”

With the win, the Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship game and they will face the Tennessee Titans, a team they lost to in the regular season. However the Chiefs enter the game as a seven-point favorite and based on what they did this past weekend, no lead the Titans have is safe. But if the Chiefs do trail big and end up winning big again, expect another hype video from Matthews.