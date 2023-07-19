Patrick Mahomes Gets Cute Sendoff From Daughter Sterling as He Leaves for Training Camp

Patrick Mahomes is getting ready for training camp, and it's clear his daughter is going to miss him. Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet video to her Instagram story that shows their daughter, Sterling, waving to Mahomes as he left for camp. Sterling then says "Bye bye daddy," and followed that up by saying "I love you," while she blew kisses at Mahomes as the car pulls out of the driveway. Mahomes and Brittany, who got married in 2022, are also parents to a seven-month-old son named Bronze.

The entire country is learning more about the Mahomes family as they are featured in the Netflix series Quarterback. Mahomes recently spoke with CBS Mornings about the show and opened up about taking advice from his peers and using it with his family.

"I actually talked to Peyton [Manning] about it for a while," Mahomes said, per PEOPLE. "What stuck with me is he said, 'At the end of my career, I wish I would have done it so my kids could've seen what I was doing every day.'" Mahomes also talked about what he wants his two kids to see once they are older. "When my kids grow up, I wanted them to see that dad wasn't just gone just to be gone. I was gone doing something, to build, to be great. And so, whenever they get older, they can see how hard I worked," Mahomes stated.

Mahomes has put together a strong NFL career as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. In his five seasons as a starter (six seasons overall), the 27-year-old has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins, has won the Super Bowl MVP award twice and won the NFL MVP award twice. And as Mahomes gets ready for the 2023 season, the goal is leading the Chiefs to another title and becoming the ninth NFL franchise to repeat as champions.

"You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I've been through, you want to do it again," Mahomes said in an interview with ESPN. "You only get those opportunities by winning the Super Bowl. And so for us, we want to make sure that we can build up and try to win that Super Bowl again because that moment, that feeling is something that you just wanted to grab every single time that you get the opportunity to do it.''