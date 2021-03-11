Patrick Mahomes' Fiance Brittany Matthews Shares First Video of Baby Girl Sterling

✖

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' daughter has already begun training at 2 weeks old. Matthews recently shared a video on Instagram that shows her working out with Sterling. Matthews stayed active during the entire pregnancy as seen in the video. The end of the video shows Matthews holding Sterling while exercising.

"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life," Matthews captioned the video. "Baby girl, we love you!" This comes after Matthews posted the first photo of Sterling, which was the announcement of her being born. "We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world!" she wrote on Instagram, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. "Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Despite being 2 weeks old, Sterling is already getting scholarship offers. It was revealed this week that Texas Tech offered Sterling a scholarship to play soccer. This is not a big surprise considering Matthews was a soccer standout and Mahomes was a top football player at Texas Tech.

Mahomes and Matthews have plenty of time before they have to worry about Sterling going to college. In the meantime, the two will enjoy their time with their newborn baby while looking back on a wild 2020. It started with Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years by beating the San Francisco 49ers in February. Later in the year, Mahomes signed a 10-year, $503 million contract with the Chiefs and then became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

From there, Mahomes would propose to Matthews and then announce they were expecting their first child. Mahomes would then led the Chiefs to a 14-2 record in 2020as well as another Super Bowl appearance. However, the team lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the big game last month. After the Super Bowl, Matthews wrote on Twitter: "Not how we wanted it to end, but 15 played his heart out and I’m always and forever proud of him in everything he does!"