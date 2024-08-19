Fan-Favorite TV Weatherman Announces Baby Girl's Arrival: Sam Mac Shares First Photos

Sam Mac is a proud #girldad. In a social media post, he and his soon-to-be-wife, Rebecca, shared sweet first images of their adorable newborn daughter. "It's a girl 🩷 Again 🩷🩷 We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mabel August McMillan to the world (Born last night 14/8/24) 💫 It's my destiny to be surrounded by beautiful women! A stark contrast to my high school years 🙃 I'll share more details soon, but Bec was our warrior yet again, Mabel was deliciously chunky & chilled & now we take a collective breather before Hurricane Margot passes through to meet her baby sister later tonight," he captioned a photo of him and Rebecca to Instagram cradling the baby. It's the second girl of the bunch.

Sam and Rebecca got engaged last year. The two got engaged in December 2023. The weatherman announced the news in a social media post right in time for the New Year. Their oldest daughter, Margot, was born in 2022.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my fiancée!" he wrote at the time, showcasing a photo of Rebecca flashing the diamond ring. "She said yes. My secret 2023 New Year's resolution was to propose to my darling Rebecca sometime this year. So I guess this is what you'd call a buzzer beater. She's calm, strong and unintentionally funny. She's super smart and a genuine knockout beauty. She makes me a better man." He added that he was "in love with every version of her" and that he'd already referred to her as "MY FIANCEE" 74 times in eight hours. "It's loud, proud and borderline obnoxious, but it feels right. Thank you for bringing the magic to my life, now let's plan a wedding!"

Sam is an Australian weatherman. He was a 2019 Gold Logie Nominee and is currently the weather presenter on Seven Network's breakfast show Sunrise.