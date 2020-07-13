Aaron Rodgers Unsure If There Will Be a 2020 NFL Season

✖

Aaron Rodgers is ready to lead the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl run this season, but he knows it's possible the season could be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodgers recently took part in the American Century Championship and was asked his "top of mind" concern this year. Rodgers did not hold back and said he's not sure if a season will be played this fall.

"I think top of mind is are we gonna have a season?" Rodgers said via Pro Football Talk. "I think there’s a lot of things yet to be figured out. Rodgers went to say he's "hopeful" the season can be played with fans and hopes the league will have the" testing procedures down" to make sure that the players, coaches and staff members are safe. But I think we're kind of waiting for the league and the [NFL Players Association] to figure some things out."

Rodgers is the Packers' NFLPA representative, and the NFL and the NFLPA are set to discuss a number of issues regarding the 2020 season in a meeting on Monday. The NFLPA sent a memo to the NFL on how the league should handle things when players report to training camp, which will be at the end of this month. Some of the suggestions offered by the players include reducing the rosters from 90 to 80 players, minimize time spent at the facilities, no mandatory hotel stays for players, and limiting group activities.

Rodgers might have his doubts about the 2020 season, but he'll be ready to play if they get the thumbs up. As for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stephon Diggs, he's not sure about playing in 2020. "I miss football..." Diggs wrote on Twitter. "But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up..."

With sports slowing returning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the question for the NFL is will the season be delayed just like baseball. The NFL has had to make adjustments to their offseason schedule due to pandemic, but the league has indicated it will start the season on time. As for having fans in the stands, that remains to be seen, but the NFL players and fans will have an idea of what the season could look like once training camp begins.