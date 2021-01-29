Patrick Mahomes: All the Chiefs Quarterback's Best Photos From the Field

Super Bowl LV is a little more than a week away, and Patrick Mahomes is looking to do something that is not common in the NFL. If he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will have his second Super Bowl win in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback. It would be similar to Tom Brady who led the New England Patriots to two championships in his first three seasons.

Even if the Chiefs lose, Mahomes will still be looked at as the best player in the NFL. He won the MVP award in this first season as a starter (2018) and was named Super Bowl MVP last year. All this led to him signing a 10-year, $503 million contract, the largest in NFL history. And if that wasn't enough, Mahomes is about the get married to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews, and the couple is getting ready to welcome their first child.

Mahomes has become a household name but has a lot to prove on Super Bowl Sunday. With Brady having six Super Bowl wins under his belt, Mahomes is looking to do the same thing before his career is all said and done. Scroll down to see Mahomes' best photos from the field.