Patrick Mahomes: All the Chiefs Quarterback's Best Photos From the Field
Super Bowl LV is a little more than a week away, and Patrick Mahomes is looking to do something that is not common in the NFL. If he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he will have his second Super Bowl win in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback. It would be similar to Tom Brady who led the New England Patriots to two championships in his first three seasons.
Even if the Chiefs lose, Mahomes will still be looked at as the best player in the NFL. He won the MVP award in this first season as a starter (2018) and was named Super Bowl MVP last year. All this led to him signing a 10-year, $503 million contract, the largest in NFL history. And if that wasn't enough, Mahomes is about the get married to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews, and the couple is getting ready to welcome their first child.
Mahomes has become a household name but has a lot to prove on Super Bowl Sunday. With Brady having six Super Bowl wins under his belt, Mahomes is looking to do the same thing before his career is all said and done. Scroll down to see Mahomes' best photos from the field.
Mahomes and JJ Watt
Two of the best players in the NFL - Mahomes and JJ Watt battled it out in the 2020 season opener. It was Mahomes who came out on top, throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs 34-20 win.
Having Fun in Baltimore
Mahomes was having a great time taking down the Baltimore Ravens in the early stages of the 2020 season. This photo shows him celebrating after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Sliding in Buffalo
While Mahomes can make plays with his arm, he can run when the time calls for it. In this photo, Mahomes is seen sliding for a first down in the second half against the Buffalo Bills, a game the Chiefs would go on to win.
Sidearm Throw
Mahomes is also known for throwing sidearm, which is shown here while being pressure by Alijah Holder of the Denver Broncos. Plays like this led to the Chiefs scoring 43 points against Denver.
Escaping New Orleans
Mahomes is able to elude Carl Granderson of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter. He threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 32-29 win.
Leading in the Playoffs
Mahomes is at work during the Chiefs playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, Mahomes wasn't able to finish the game as he suffered a head injury in the second half.
AFC Champions
Mahomes and the Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. It's been a very strong run for Mahomes since becoming the starter in 2018. He has led the Chiefs to three consecutive AFC Championship appearances and losing only one playoff game during that span.