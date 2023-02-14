Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Crashes Super Bowl Interview With TikTok Dance

Patrick Mahomes' brother was having a little too much fun celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win. Jackson Mahomes was seen crashing his brother's Super Bowl post-game interview with a TikTok dance. As the crew from the NFL Network was talking to Patrick, Jackson was seen in the background dancing before someone told him to get out of the shot.

According to PEOPLE, Jackson, 22, posted three TikToks during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and one of them was him running out onto the field after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Jackson has built a following for his dances as he has over 1.1 million followers. Some of his posts have been the subject of a few controversies over the years, but Jackson has a strong relationship with his older brother.

Just a perfect clip pic.twitter.com/IVIejwkvo9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 13, 2023

"It's just like being related to anybody else," Jackson explained during a May 2020 YouTube video. "He's a cool person, like we're super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that's pretty cool." In November, Patrick and his wife, Brittany welcomed their second child and named him Bronze. And when speaking to 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Patrick said Jackson was the one who came up with the name.

"We were going with Trey at first because the third obviously and everything like that," he said. "I started meeting more and more people with the nickname Trey, and Jackson came up to me and was like, 'What about Bronze?' I kind of have the metal thing going with Sterling and all that, and I thought it was a great idea, and I think it's something I'm glad we came up with. I haven't seen anybody else do that…I like it."

It's likely Jackson will be doing a lot of celebrating in the future based on the way Patrick is playing. The star quarterback has been with the Chiefs for six seasons and has led the team to five AFC Championship appearances, three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins. The 27-year-old has also won the Super Bowl MVP award twice, the NFL MVP award twice, was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was selected to the All-Pro team three times.