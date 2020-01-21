Patrick Mahomes and Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Lock Lips After Chiefs Defeat Titans

Sunday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans to secure a spot in Super Bowl LIV. The defending MVP’s girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, was on hand for the big game and was extremely excited about the victory. She proved this with a photo on Instagram that showed her and Mahomes kissing on the stage that had been used to present the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

“YOU DID IT BABE [red heart emoji][yellow heart emoji] #chiefskingdom” Matthews wrote in the caption of the photo. Fans of the celebrity couple also weighed into offer their support, writing “Congrats!!!” and other messages. Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, simply wrote: “I love y’all” in response to the post.

Midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship, the spot in the Super Bowl was less than certain for Mahomes and his teammates. The Titans had built up a 10-0 lead after a field goal and a Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass while the Chiefs had struggled with early miscues.

Mahomes quickly recovered from the slow start and mounted a comeback. He proceeded to rush for one touchdown and throw another three against a strong Titans defense. The Chiefs ultimately took care of business at home, delivering a historic 35-24 victory and booking a return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

Matthews was on hand for the hard-fought game, which was proven by the various photos of her on the sidelines during pre-game warmups. She moved up to the luxury suite to watch the game with friends, but she continued to post on social media during the big moments. Her Instagram Stories were filled with clips of her and her friends screaming in excitement after game-changing plays by Mahomes.

Following the victory, Matthews joined Mahomes on the stage in the middle of the field to properly celebrate this surreal moment. Many of the fans had long since departed Arrowhead Stadium, as had many of the coaches and players. However, Matthews and Mahomes were still on the stage, along with Tony Romo and a few other individuals.

Matthews has been on this journey toward the Super Bowl with Mahomes since he joined the Chiefs as a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. She will continue to support him in Miami during Super Bowl LIV, as well as in the coming years.

(Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)