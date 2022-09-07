Pat McAfee Lands Full-Time College Football Job

Pat McAfee is going to be very busy this fall. The former NFL punter, sports analyst and WWE commentator just landed a full-time job in college football as he will be an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay. McAfee will make his debut on Saturday, Sept. 10 when College GameDay is in Austin, Texas for the Alabama-Texas game.

"Pat is exceptionally talented and entertaining, and he was so well-received in his previous stint on College GameDay that we've wanted to reunite him with the show ever since," Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement. "We're thrilled Pat is returning to ESPN for college football and for even more opportunities in the years ahead."

Saturdays this fall, @PatMcAfeeShow joins @CollegeGameDay as part of a multi-year agreement with ESPN



McAfee will make his first stop this weekend in Austin @TexasLonghorns



McAfee is no stranger to College GameDay, appearing on the show in 2019 and 2020. Along with his working on College GameDay, the former Indianapolis Colts punter will contribute to ESPN's coverage of The Rose Bowl, the College Football Playoff Semifinals and the National Championship. He will also host six college football alternate telecasts as a separate agreement with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

"College GameDay is one of those shows that is universally beloved. It's an institution. It's a Saturday tradition for everybody. From truck drivers to suits and all the folks in between, GameDay is a staple of all of our fall routines," McAfee said in a statement. "Getting the opportunity to join full time is an absolute honor. I understand the weight that the show holds in the sports universe and I will try my best to somehow add to it."

McAfee added: "I can't wait to celebrate everything that makes college football amazing with the show that has embodied everything great about sports television for the last three decades-plus. This is truly a unique opportunity that furthers the notion that I am currently living the dumbest life of all time. I'm grateful for it all. Big thanks to Paisano Jimmy Pitaro for making this happen. I'll see yinz in Austin, Texas. Let's have a great season!"

McAfee, 35, was a member of the Colts from 2009 to 2015 and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice. He played college football at West Virginia and was a First Team All-American in 2008. Along with being on College GameDay, McAfee hosts The Pat McAfee Show and is a commentator on WWE SmackDown.