Panthers Fans Start GoFundMe Page to Keep Cam Newton in Carolina

Cam Newton could be with a new NFL team next year as the Carolina Panthers are considering trading the 2015 MVP, a quandry that has led to a few Panthers fans taking action and letting the team know they should keep Newton for 2020 and beyond. A group of fans started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a potential billboard with a message that the Panthers should keep Newton. The group’s goal is $8,000 and they have raised over $2,000 as of Monday morning.

“As passionate Panthers Fans, we are in the midst of a major shift in the trajectory of the team we love so much,” the group Panthers Culture wrote in the description.

“Cam Newton has brought so much joy, passion, loyalty, and culture to the Carolina Panthers, the City of Charlotte, and the Two State Region, that we want to show him and the team how much we want him to stay.

“We want him to finish what he started in Charlotte. We want him to only experience wearing #1 in Charlotte! The money collected via this fundraiser will go directly to purchasing Billboard Space near Bank Of America Stadium to demonstrate our love for Cam to David Tepper and Marty Hurney.”

A number of fans commented on the page to show their support. One fan wrote: “Cam is an amazing player and even better person. He is a big part of why I fell in love with the team all the way from Australia.”

“Cam Newton is the best thing we ever had,” another fan wrote. “If we lose him, we are committing to mediocrity forever.”

“Cam gives us the best chance to win on the field and means so much to our 2 states off the field as well!!! we need him in Carolina!!!” a third fan added.

2020 is the final year of Newton’s contract with the Panthers and the team owes him $19 million. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network said the Panthers simply could release Newton, but trading him is the most likely option.

“I am told they are not going to trade him,” Rapoport said. “Instead, expect the Panthers to try and trade Cam Newton this offseason. No doubt, going to be one of the biggest storylines with so many big-time, big-name quarterbacks available. Newton is going to be right in the mix, assuming he’s healthy.”

Newton played in only two games this season because of an injured foot. He recently had foot surgery and expected to be out for at least two months.