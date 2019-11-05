Panthers Fans Flock to Cam Newton’s Instagram to Say They Miss Him

The Carolina Panthers may be 5-1 behind the play of backup quarterback Kyle Allen, but that doesn’t mean that the fanbase is ready to forget the former first overall pick from 2011. Cam Newton still holds a special place in their hearts, and they want him back on the field and leading this team to the playoffs. In fact, they have been flocking to the comments section on his Instagram profile to express this exact sentiment.

Sunday, Newton posted a video on Instagram that showed the players gathering for a team photo prior to the regular season. In the clip, the starting QB was goofing around with rookie third-round pick Will Grier. “Me and my dog vibing,” Newton said. “Y’all know him as Will Grier.” However, the fans were less focused on the rookie than they were on Newton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Get well soon QB1,” one user wrote in the comments while another simply asked if Newton would be back on the field this season. Other fans simply responded with heart and goat emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Nov 2, 2019 at 6:26pm PDT

Regardless of whether the comments were filled with text or emojis, the overwhelming response was that the fans really miss Newton. The Panthers have been winning with Allen leading the offense, but that doesn’t mean that the backup has truly replaced the 2015 league MVP in importance.

The fans believe that Newton gives them the best opportunity to win due to his arm strength and ability running the ball. Plus, he has the intangibles that can aid in the pursuit of victories. In layman’s terms, the fanbase believes that Newton can create magic on the football field.

One example of this is a game against the Houston Texans in 2015. Newton ran towards the end zone while safety Rahim Moore squared up to knock him to the ground. However, the Panthers QB simply leaped as the safety dove forward and used the momentum of the hit to do a front flip and land in the end zone.

As evidence of this point, former Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams appeared on First Take Monday to discuss the changes at quarterback. As it turns out, he is mad at the Panthers for limiting the requirements of Allen. Williams says that the coaching staff has turned the backup QB into someone that simply has to hand the ball off to Christian McCaffrey or make a simple throw downfield.

Newton, on the other hand, was given the responsibility of making plays with his arm, his legs, and in a number of other ways. As Williams said, he believes that Newton is giving many more tasks than Allen.

If what Williams says about the coaching staff is accurate, it would be understandable that the fans are missing Newton’s ability to create dynamic plays at any given moment. If nothing else, they certainly miss his personality.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service/Getty)