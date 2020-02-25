Panthers Reportedly Move Forward With Cam Newton as Starting Quarterback

It looks like Cam Newton will be the Carolina Panthers‘ starting quarterback in 2020 after all. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers are expected to keep Newton despite reports of him being traded this offseason. Newton is currently recovering from a foot injury and he won’t be ready for action for another few months.

The Panthers recently hired a new head coach – Matt Rhule – and Rapaport said the coaching staff has been impressed with Newton’s rehab work. The 2015 NFL MVP played in just two games this past season after injuring his foot during preseason play.

Back in November, Newton revealed that he wanted to not only play for the Panthers this fall, but he also wants to end his career with the team from Charlotte.

“Charlotte is home,” Newton said per ESPN. “Charlotte is a place I know people know me. They’re not just assuming. They know how I am. They know my energy. They know what I like and what I don’t like. For me to have that type of presence, it just reminds me that … it’s right.

“We’re looking forward to countless more years in Charlotte to impact the community in ways outside of the game of football.”

Panthers owner David Tepper spoke to the media about Newton earlier this month and he said health will play a big factor in terms of what the team will do with the Auburn alum.

“I’ve said again and again, it’s a question of how healthy he is,” Tepper said per Panthers.com. “That’s the No. 1 overwhelming thing. Everything comes from that.

“There’s a lot of different things that can happen. First – is healthy? Tell me that and then we can talk.”

The plan now is to keep Newton on the Panthers roster since he has one more year left on his contract. However, a lot can happen in the next few months with free agency starting on Mar. 18 and the draft beginning on Apr. 23. If Newton is not healthy by the time offseason workouts begin, it’s possible the Panthers could see if teams are still interested in a trade. With Carolina having a new coaching staff, the team could draft a quarterback and start over. But when healthy, Newton is one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL and he has the ability to make the Panthers a Super Bowl contender.