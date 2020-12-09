Paige VanZant: See the MMA Fighter's Best Snaps of 2020

MMA fighter Paige VanZant has made the most of 2020. She has mostly remained in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has been able to take part in some training, a trip to Alaska and her final UFC bout, which took place in July. Now she is training for the first fight as part of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. This bout is currently set for Super Bowl weekend in February.

While VanZant has continued to train, she has also provided entertainment for her followers on Instagram. She has posted a wide variety of photos and videos that show her and her daily life with her husband, fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford. Some of the posts have featured a lack of clothing while others have shown them relaxing by the pool. VanZant has also provided plenty of content focusing on their training in the garage and in the gym. Here are some of the best snaps from 2020.