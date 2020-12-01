Paige VanZant Sends Steamy Message to Husband Austin Vanderford

✖

Paige VanZant just showed how much she loves her husband Austin Vanderford. In a series of Instagram posts, the 26-year old MMA fighter shared photos of her and Vanderford together. And in each post, VanZant sent a steamy message to Vanderford.

"I would say I want to rip off your clothes, but you never really have any on.," VanZant said in the first post. She follows the second post by writing, "But seriously........" And in the third post, VanZant writes, "You’re on my list of things to do tonight." While VanZant is spending quality time with Vanderford, she is also getting ready for the next chapter in her career. She has just signed on with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is set to make her debut on Super Bowl weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

"Yeah we’re going to do the Friday before the Super Bowl, right around the Super Bowl, where it’s going to be," Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman told MMA Fighting in November. "It's going to be a great event for us. We’re going to do Friday, Feb. 5, Paige VanZant, that will be her debut for us." Feldman went on to say this is going to be a great opportunity for VanZant as there will be a lot of media members in Florida for the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s really going to be a really good coming out party for Paige’s debut and for BKFC in general to be around the mainstream sports media," Feldman said. “Every sports media in the world will be there, and I think we’re going to get the attention of a lot of them that weekend. It's going to be a great weekend for us and a great debut for Paige VanZant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

In August, VanZant signed a four-bout contract to fight exclusively in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She was previously competing in UFC and her last appearance was in July when she lost to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251. Her last win was in January 2019 when she defeated Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

"It was an amazing contract, an amazing opportunity," VanZant told ESPN after signing with Bark Knuckle Fighting Championship. "I also feel like it's not a move backwards for me. It's a lateral move to a new opportunity, a new challenge, a brand new sport. I really have sparked a brand new passion for it and especially for striking in general. And, on top of that, I feel like I still have this stigma in MMA that I'm just a pretty face, and what a way to prove to people that's not the way I see myself at all."