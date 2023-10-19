Paige VanZant Injured in Freak Shower Accident

Paige VanZant showed off a gruesome injury she suffered while in the shower. The 29-year-old mixed martial artist and professional wrestler went to her Instagram Story to show off her foot looking very swollen. VanZant said the foot was not broken and explained how the incident happened.

"I am one of those people who when I drop something I immediately try to catch it with my foot. I've known that's a problem," VanZant said, per The U.S. Sun. "So I was in my closet, I dropped my phone, I quickly tried to catch it with my foot to get it to not shatter on the ground, though I know I shouldn't. So five minutes later I'm in the shower and I drop my brand new giant conditioner, instinct trying to catch it with my foot so it doesn't break all over the ground. Just wait until you see what my conditioner bottle did to my foot. I don't understand how a conditioner bottle can do that to a foot but I don't think it's broken." VanZant went on to say that her foot "definitely hurts, but I've broken my feet before and it doesn't feel broken, but it's very, very fat."

Along with being an athlete, VanZant is known for being a model and having an OnlyFans account. During an interview with Barstool Sports earlier this year, VanZant said she makes a lot of money with her OnlyFans account. "OnlyFans has been my largest source of income, I would say combined in my fighting career," she said, per Dexerto. "I think I've made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career. 24 hours."

VanZant has been known to post revealing content on social media even before joining OnlyFans. Her content, as well as her performance in the ring or octagon, has led to criticism on social media, and when PopCulture.com spoke to VanZant in 2021, she revealed how she deals with haters.

"You know what? I was talking to Tyron Woodley, and he said something that couldn't be more true, that a hater never lost me a fight, and a fan never won me a fight, so why should I care what any of them say?" VanZant said. "And I think that's going into this next one is it's so true. There's nothing that anybody can say online that either won or lost me a fight, so I might as well just not really pay too much attention to it."